Searchlight Takes Ned Benson-Directed ‘The Greatest Hits’; Lucy Boynton To Star After Dropping From Marianne Faithfull Film

EXCLUSIVE: Searchlight Pictures has acquired and set a September start date for The Greatest Hits. Ned Benson (The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby) is directing his script and he has just set Lucy Boynton to star. Boynton takes the role after exiting over creative differences her plan to star as rock singer Marianne Faithfull in a biopic.

Boynton, who starred in Bohemian Rhapsody, The Politician and Sing Street, is the centerpiece in a soulful romantic comedy centering on the connection between music and memory. They are zeroing in on the male lead. The film is produced by Groundswell Productions’ Michael London and Shannon Gaulding, along with Benson, Stephanie Davis and Cassandra Kulukundis.

Boynton will next star in The Pale Blue Eye for Netflix opposite Christian Bale and Harry Melling, and Searchlight’s Chevalier. She stars in that Stephen Williams-directed film opposite Kelvin Harrison Jr, and the pic makes its World Premiere next month at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. On the small screen, Boynton can currently be seen in BritBox’s three-part Hugh Laurie-directed Agatha Christie series, Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? as well as the ITV-produced, AMC+ drama The Ipcress File alongside Joe Cole and Tom Hollander. The six-part series was also picked up for a second season and will resume production in 2023.

VP of Production Richard Ruiz and Creative Executive Cornelia Burleigh are overseeing for Searchlight Pictures, reporting to Heads of Production and Development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas.

Boynton is represented by United Agents and CAA.