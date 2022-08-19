‘SEAL Team’ Season 6 Gets Premiere Date, Trailer From Paramount+

The stakes are high in Season 6 of Paramount+ military drama SEAL Team, as witnessed in the official trailer and key art released today. The 10-episode season will premiere Sept. 18. New episodes will be released weekly on Sundays exclusively on Paramount+ in the US.

SEAL Team stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown, Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks and Raffi Barsoumian. The military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them.

David Boreanaz, Neil Brown Jr. in ‘SEAL Team 6’ Paramount+

Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team, whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior’s existence. His team includes his trusted confidant, Ray Perry (Brown, Jr.), the longest-tenured operator with whom Jason shares an ingrained shorthand; Sonny Quinn (Buckley), an exceptional, loyal soldier with a checkered past who still combats self-destructive tendencies; Clay Spenser (Thieriot), a young, multilingual second-generation SEAL with insatiable drive and dedication; and Omar Hamza (Barsoumian), a senior chief with fifteen years of experience as a SEAL, the son of Syrian immigrants with deep understanding of the Middle East. Vital to the team’s success is Lieutenant Lisa Davis (Trucks), a no-nonsense, take-charge officer.

SEAL Team is produced by CBS Studios and executive produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Owen and David Boreanaz. The series is distributed worldwide by Paramount Global Content Distribution.