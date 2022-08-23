Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Netflix’s Drama Head Jinny Howe Expands Role, Talks ‘Partner Track’, ‘Manifest’, ‘Virgin River‘ Future & More Romance With ‘Ransom Canyon’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'The Batman' Director Matt Reeves Sets Multi-Year Warner Bros Film Deal, Re-Ups With WBTV
Read the full story

Scott Foley Joins ‘Girls On The Bus’ HBO Max Drama Series

Scott Foley
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Scott Foley (The Big Leap) has been tapped for a key recurring role opposite Melissa Benoist in The Girls On The Bus, HBO Max’s political drama series from Warner Bros. TV.

The series centers on Sadie McCarthy (Benoist), a journalist who romanticizes Tim Crouse’s Boys on the Bus book and who scrapped her whole life for her own shot at covering a presidential campaign for the paper of record. Sadie hits the trail and eventually bonds with three female competitors, Grace, Lola (Natasha Behnam) and Kimberlyn (Christina Elmore). Despite their differences, the women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town: the battle for the White House.

Foley will play a little-known mayor from Kansas who has joined the presidential race.

The Girls On The Bus, which comes from writers and executive producers Amy Chozick and Julie Plec, is. inspired by a chapter in Chozick’s book Chasing Hillary. Benoist serves as a producer on the series, which is also exec produced by showrunner Rina Mimoun, Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Foley most recently starred in dance dramedy The Big Leap, which aired for one season on Fox. Before that, Foley headlined and produced ABC’s action dramedy Whiskey Cavalier, and he starred on another ABC series, drama Scandal. His other extensive TV credits include the WB’s Felicity, HBO’s True Blood, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, CBS’ The Unit, NBC’s A.U.S.A. and NBC/ABC’s Scrubs. Foley is repped by CAA, John Burnham at Atlas Artists, Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad