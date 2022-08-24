Scott Caan To Star In Fox’s Missing Persons Drama Series ‘Alert’

EXCLUSIVE: Hawaii Five-0 star Scott Caan has been tapped as the male lead opposite Dania Ramirez in Fox’s Alert, a character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment, sources tell Deadline.

Written by Eisendrath, Alert is about the Philadelphia Police Department’s missing person’s unit. When police officer Nikki Parker’s (Ramirez) son goes missing, she joins the LAPD’s Missing Person’s Unit to help other people find their loved ones, even as she searches for her own. Six years later, her world is turned upside-down when her ex-husband, Devon Zoellner (Caan), shows up with a proof-of-life photo of their missing boy. Or is it? The series is a procedural drama with a search for a missing person in each episode, that runs alongside the overarching storyline of Nikki and Devon’s quest to find out the truth about the person claiming to be their long-lost son.

Caan’s Devon is fearless, smart and calm and under stress. He thrived in the life and death world of war-torn Iraq—until the disappearance of his 11-year-old son brought him rushing back. Six years later, with his son still missing, his marriage over and his personal life a mess, he is asked by his ex to help find a young kidnap victim.

Eisendrath serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Foxx and Datari Turner.

This marks Caan’s return to television following his 10-season starring run as Danny “Danno” Williams on CBS’ Hawaii Five-0. He also starred in the final two seasons of Entourage for HBO. Caan most recently finished shooting the crime drama feature One Day as a Lion, which he starred in and wrote.

He is repped by CAA, Linden Entertainment and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.