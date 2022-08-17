You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘School Spirits’: Paramount+ YA Drama Series Rounds Out Cast As Production Begins

Kristian Flores, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell
(Top L-R) Kristian Flores, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo (Bottom L-R) Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell Bradford Rogne Photography/ Courtesey of Paramount+

Paramount+ has rounded out the cast for its upcoming YA drama series School Spirits as production gets underway in Vancouver. Kristian Flores (Reboot), Spencer MacPherson (Reign), Kiara Pichardo (The Society), Sarah Yarkin (Texas Chainsaw Massacre), Nick Pugliese (Dramarama) and Rainbow Wedell (The Wilds) join previously announced Peyton List in the series based on the upcoming graphic novel by Nate & Megan Trinrud and Maria Nguyen. The streamer also confirmed the casting of Milo Manheim, which we previously reported, as a lead opposite List.

2022 Paramount Network Pilots & Series Orders

Produced by Awesomeness Studios, School Spirits focuses on a teen (List) stuck in the afterlife who decides to investigate her mysterious disappearance alongside a group of other students who are also stuck in limbo at their high school. The book is planned for publication in fall 2023 by Clarion Books/HarperAlley, an imprint of HarperCollins Children’s Books.

Flores portrays Simon Elroy, MacPherson is Xavier Baxter, Pichardo plays Nicole Herrera, Yarkin is Rhonda, Pugliese plays Charley, and Wedell plays Claire Zolinski. Additionally, Josh Zuckerman (The Offer) and Maria Dizzia (13 Reasons Why) recur as Mr. Martin and Sandra Nears, respectively.

Oliver Goldstick (Pretty Little Liars, Bridgerton) serves as showrunner and executive producer, along with Nate and Megan Trinrud, who wrote the pilot. Max Winkler (Cruel Summer, Jungleland) will direct and executive produce.

