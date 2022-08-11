Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Juliette Binoche Discusses New Film ‘Paradise Highway’, Truck Driving And The Perils Of Human Trafficking

The Scene 2 Seen podcast is back in a major way!

This week I’ve already published conversations with actor Michael Greyeyes and Naturi Naughton. Today, I chat with legendary actress Juliette Binoche about her newest film that tackles a difficult subject.

Paradise Highway, directed by Anna Gutto, is a riveting thriller set in the trucking industry and underbelly of human trafficking. The film stars Binoche, ​​Morgan Freeman and Frank Grillo.

To save the life of her brother Dennis (Grillo), Sally (Binoche), a truck driver, reluctantly agrees to smuggle illicit cargo: a girl named Leila (Hala Finley). As Sally and Leila begin a danger-fraught journey across state lines, a dogged FBI operative (Freeman) sets out on their trail, determined to do whatever it takes to terminate a human-trafficking operation—and bring Sally and Leila to safety.

Binoche has won an Academy Award, a BAFTA award and multiple European Film Awards. An interesting fact I didn’t know is that Binoche also holds the unique distinction of being the only female to win Best Actress honors in all three main European Film Festivals: the Cannes Palme d’Or for Certified Copy (2010), both the Volpi Cup and Pasinetti Award at Venice for Three Colors: Blue (1993) and Berlin’s Silver Bear for The English Patient (1996).

While I love her performances in Chocolat and Clouds of Sils Maria, in Paradise Highway she really plays against type as the hardened, unsophisticated Sally, and I really enjoyed this performance. I had no doubt Binoche could pull it off as she’s been in this business as long as I’ve been alive.

On this episode, Binoche and I talk about the art of truck driving, being a woman in a dangerous field of work, and the horrors of human trafficking.

