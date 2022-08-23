Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Discussing The State Of WLW (Women Loving Women) Content On Television And Streaming

Welcome back to the Scene 2 Seen Podcast!

This week we’re having a heated discussion about the state of WLW television. After several cancellations of shows back to back, fans are questioning which elements are causing the targeted entertainment to get the ax. Is it poor marketing? Is it the budget cuts and layoffs at streaming companies? Is it homophobia? None of us on the ground have the answers but my guest and I do ponder where it comes from, and talk about solutions.

Today’s show features four queer speakers who include:

Audrey Nieh, and Laurel Hechanova, of the Sapphic Culture Club podcast, Princess Weekes, assistant editor at Geek site The Mary Sue, and Carolyn Bergier, co-host of the Dyking Out podcast

To expand on this idea, queer film and television has been on a steady increase in the past 10 years. There is content (although, sometimes minimal) that caters to every demographic of the LGBTQ community. However, the community has noticed a sharp decline on the television side in the number of WLW (women loving women) shows on cable and streaming companies. Here is a list of all the shows featuring WLW stories that were canceled in the past five years:

Gentleman Jack (HBO Max)

The Wilds (Amazon Prime)

First Kill (Netflix)

Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix)

One Day At A Time (Netflix and Pop)

Vida (Hulu)

Batwoman (CW)

Legacies (Netflix)

I am Not Okay With This (Netflix)

Everything Sucks! (Netflix)

The Baby Sitters Club (Netflix)

Derry Girls (Netflix)

Charmed (CW)

Naomi (CW)

Wynona Earp (SyFy)

The Shannara Chronicles

High Fidelity (Hulu)

Glow (Netflix)

And many others.

I know that cancellations happen, and it’s the business part of television. Particularly, after the cancellation of Netflix wlw show First Kill, the LGBTQ community began to vent its frustrations about the frequent cancellations, especially at Netflix.

netflix is weird as hell for cancelling first kill. a successful wlw show with a black female lead being cancelled after outperforming SEVERAL netflix originals?… what — ceo of kory • RUDIE DAY (@korysverse) August 3, 2022

if you’re having a conversation about why First Kill was cancelled don’t forget to mention that Calliope is a darkskin black lesbian lead and nonblacks can deny all they want but Calliope being black especially darkskin plays a huge role its not just bc FK is a lesbian show — calliettes quotes bot (@calliettequotes) August 3, 2022

