Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Actress Mia Isaac And Director Hannah Marks Of ‘Don’t Make Me Go’ Discuss Identity And Finding The Connection In Every Story

The Scene 2 Seen podcast is finishing off the week strong!

This week I’ve already published conversations with spectacular talents such as Michael Greyeyes, Naturi Naughton and Juliette Binoche. Today is no different as I chat with actress Mia Isaac and writer-actress-director Hannah Marks.

Isaac is a rising talent who starred in back-to-back films released in July. She made her feature film debut starring in Don’t Make Me Go for Amazon Studios. Directed by Hannah Marks, it follows a single father (John Cho) diagnosed with a potentially fatal brain tumor who takes his 16-year-old daughter, Wally (Isaac), on a road trip to meet her estranged mother.

Isaac then co-starred opposite Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien in the Searchlight Pictures feature for Hulu, Not Okay. In the comedy satire written and directed by Quinn Shepard, Issacs plays Rowan, a young adult dedicated to societal change. Her next projects include a short film and a TV series.

Marks also wrote and acted in Don’t Make Me Go. She’s really up and coming, especially with her next project Turtles All the Way Down, New Line’s film adaptation of John Green’s New York Times bestselling novel. The book was Green’s follow-up to his wildly successful The Fault in Our Stars. Green also serves as an executive producer on the film.

Marks made her feature co-directorial debut with the independent film After Everything, which she also co-wrote. That film starred Maika Monroe and Jeremy Allen White and premiered in competition at SXSW in 2018; Marks was nominated for the festival’s prestigious Game Changer award. In November, Marks’ Mark, Mary & Some Other People, which earned her the Best Screenplay Award at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, hit screens.

These two have bright futures ahead of them. They’re already booked and busy and I’m sure the opportunities will only grow from here. In this episode of the podcast, we talk a lot about finding identity, and how actors and directors find their personal connection with scripts.

Scene 2 Seen will return to its regular schedule publishing the first three Tuesdays of the month at 3:30 p.m. ET.

