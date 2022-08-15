More ‘Saw’ From Lionsgate Buzzing Toward Halloween 2023 Release

Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures are going into production on another Saw movie which will hit theatres on Oct. 27, 2023.

Kevin Greutert, who directed Saw VI an Saw: The Final Chapter and edited Saw I through V and Jigsaw, will helm the latest installment which will bring the number of pics in the franchise up to ten. The last one to be released was the Saw reboot, Spiral, starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson which was released during the pandemic and made over $41M WW.

Plot is under wraps for the new film. The Saw movies have grossed over $1 billion.

Bloody Disgusting first had the news.