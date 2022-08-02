Sarajevo Film Festival Set To Honor Jesse Eisenberg

Jesse Eisenberg is set to be honored at this year’s Sarajevo Film Festival with an Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award. He’ll be presented with the award ahead of a special screening of Eisenberg’s directorial debut When You Finish Saving The World on August 15.

The project, which premiered at Sundance earlier this week and screened as part of Cannes Critics Week in May, stars Julianne Moore as a woman devoted to helping people fallen on hard times but struggles to connect with son Ziggy (Finn Wolfhard), an aspiring internet star oblivious to the problems of the world.

Eisenberg’s lengthy list of credits include Zombieland, The Social Network, Batman V. Superman and Justice League. He can next be seen in FX’s limited series Fleishman Is In Trouble based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Last week, the festival also announced that it would be honoring Mads Mikkelsen with an Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award for his contribution to the art of film. The Danish actor will receive his award on August 14 in advance of a special screening of his film The Hunt. Mikkelsen originally received this recognition in 2020 but could not attend in person because of the pandemic.

The Sarajevo Film Festival takes place August 12-19.