‘First Kill’s Sarah Catherine Hook To Star Opposite Zak Steiner & Greer Grammer In Khanlarian Entertainment’s Film ‘The Ghost Trap’; ‘Westworld’s Steven Ogg Also Set

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Catherine Hook (First Kill) and Steven Ogg (Westworld) have signed on to star alongside Zak Steiner and Greer Grammer in the upcoming feature The Ghost Trap from Khanlarian Entertainment.

The film currently in production in Maine is based on the novel of the same name by K. Stephens. It tells the story of Jamie Eugley (Steiner), a young lobsterman struggling with the grinding responsibilities of a head-injured fiancée (Grammer) and a mounting trap war with a rival lobstering family. While Hook will be playing Happy, a potential love interest of the protagonist, details as to Ogg’s role haven’t been disclosed. Pic’s ensemble also includes former Miss Utah, Rachel Slawson.

James Khanlarian is directing from Stephens’ script, with Khanlarian Entertainment and Filmtrax producing. The producers on the project are Peter A. Couture, Simon Fawcett, Larry Mortorff, Candace Cason, Steiner, Khanlarian and Stephens.

Hook recently found her first leading role in Netflix’s series First Kill, based on V.E. Schwab’s short story, which launched her into the spotlight when it premiered in June. She stars in the eight-episode drama series as Juliette, a vampire who falls into forbidden love with the vampire slayer, Calliope (Imani Lewis). Hook also starred opposite Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in Warner Bros.’ The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Additional credits include guest spots on Hulu’s Monsterland, NBC’s Law & Order: SVU and FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Ogg is a BAFTA Award nominee who can currently be seen on HBO’s Westworld, and will next appear in Antoine Fuqua’s Apple thriller Emancipation, as well as Woonjae Park’s thriller Origami, Carissa Stutzman’s crime drama Now I See, and the cyberpunk indie The Dresden Sun. The actor has also appeared on the film side in Ani Simon-Kennedy’s Tribeca drama The Short History of the Long Road and Carl Strathie’s sci-fi pic Solis, among other projects. Additional TV credits include TNT’s Snowpiercer, AMC’s Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead, and Amazon’s The Tick.

Hook is represented by Gersh and Luber Roklin Entertainment; Ogg by APA and Luber Roklin.

