Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri & Mike Epps To Star In ‘Young. Wild. Free’ From Macro Film Studios & Confluential Films

EXCLUSIVE: Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films and No Label Productions are collaborating on the film Young. Wild. Free. Sanaa Lathan (The Perfect Guy), Algee Smith (Judas and the Black Messiah), Sierra Capri (On My Block) and Mike Epps (The Upshaws) star.

Directed by Thembi Banks (Insecure) and written by Juel Taylor (from a story created by Tony Rettenmaier), the film follows a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams.

Producers include Macro Film Studios’ Charles D. King, James Lopez and Poppy Hanks, Tommy Oliver and Baron Davis. Executive producers include Codie Elaine Oliver, Prince Baggett and Charlotte Koh; Jenna Cavelle; Taylor, Rettenmaier, Mark R. Wright, Jo Henriquez, Thembi Banks and Lathan.

There is no production start date, but details will come down the pipeline soon.