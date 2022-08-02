San Sebastián Film Festival Lineup: Sebastián Lelio And Hong Sang-Soo Debut New Works In Competition 

Florence Pugh in 'The Wonder'.

The San Sebastián Film Festival has revealed the line-up for its latest edition, which is due to unfold from September 16-24.

The festival, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary, will debut Argentinian filmmaker Sebastián Lelio’s highly-anticipated latest feature The Wonder based on Emma Donoghue’s novel starring Florence Pugh alongside an ensemble cast including Ciarán Hinds, Tom Burke, Toby Jones, Elaine Cassidy, and Niamh Algar.

South Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo will also debut his latest offering Top / Walk Up in competition. The film follows the interactions of a middle-aged moviemaker. This will be the South Korean filmmaker’s second participation in the Official Selection.

Other titles due to debut at the festival include French director Christophe Honoré’s new flick Winter Boy, Portuguese director Marco Martins’s Great Yarmouth-Provisional Figures, and veteran Japanese producer Genki Kawamura’s directorial debut A Hundred Flowers.

The latest movie by the Spanish filmmaker Alberto Rodríguez, Prison 77 (Modelo 77), will open the festival Out of Competition. The thriller stars Money Heist actor Miguel Herrán and Javier Gutiérrez. The film, the director’s fifth participation in the Official Selection, will screen following the opening gala in the Kursaal Auditorium on September 16.

Scroll down for the full list of titles.

IN COMPETITION

The Substitute, dir: Diego Lerman

Great Yarmouth – Provisional Figures, dir: Marco Martins

A Hundred Flowers, dir: Genki Kawanura

Il Boemo, dir: Pert Vaclav

Winter Boy, dir: Christophe Honore

The Kings Of The World, dir: Laura Mora

Pornomelancholia, dir: Manuel Abramovich

Forever, dir: Frelle Petersen

Runner, dir: Marian Mathias

Sparta, dir: Ulrich Seidl

The Wonder, dir: Sebastian Lelio

Walk Up, dir: Hong Sango-Soo

OUT OF COMPETITION

Tax Me If You Can, dir: Yannick Kergoat