British Former Soap Actor Dies Suddenly On Holiday In California

British actor Sam Gannon – who appeared in TV soap Emmerdale – has died suddenly while travelling in the U.S., his family has announced.

Gannon, aged 31, was visiting relatives in California when he passed away, his family revealed. The cause of death was not yet revealed, although his mother told the BBC her son had suffered from a heart condition from birth which had “reared its ugly head” recently.

The actor played Kev in the popular soap in 2019. In addition, he appeared in TV series Tales of Bacon, and the film Babes with Blades.

Gannon’s family has created a crowd-funding page to appeal for money to help bring their son home to Yorkshire in the UK. The sum raised has already reached £7,600 ($9,175) of its £17,000 ($20,520) target.