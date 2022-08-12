‘The Satanic Verses’ Author Salman Rushdie Attacked Onstage In New York State

The Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie has been attacked while onstage in New York State, according to the Associated Press.

At about 11:10 a.m. ET, AP said its reporter had witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution in Western New York and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie before the man was restrained.

Rushdie’s condition is not immediately known as people attempt to gather more information. Images on AP show him surrounded by others who rushed onstage immediately after he was attacked. AP said Rushdie was quickly surrounded by a small group of people who held up his legs, presumably to send more blood to his chest.

Rushdie’s controversial book The Satanic Verses has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous, and since the late 1980s there has been a fatwa calling for Rushdie’s death that still exists today, ordered by Ayatollah Khomeini. The nation’s bounty against Rushdie was raised to $3.3M in 2012, though he previously has dismissed concerns.

He has written a number of novels both before and after The Satanic Verses, and he co-wrote the screenplay for the film version of Midnight’s Children with Deepa Mehta, with a Netflix TV series of the same project also in the works. Rushdie also appeared as himself in the likes of Curb Your Enthusiasm and Bridget Jones’s Diary. His other works include 1975’s Grimus, 1983’s hame and 1999’s The Ground Beneath Her Feet.