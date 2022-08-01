SAG-AFTRA’s Seattle Local Appoints Davis Powell As Executive Director

Davis Powell has been appointed executive director of the SAG-AFTRA Seattle Local, which serves members in the Seattle and Portland locals. “I am honored to be entrusted with the opportunity to lead our dedicated staff team,” he said. “I’m looking forward to working with members to take these locals to the next level.”

“I am thrilled to promote Davis to local executive director,” said Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA’s national executive director. “He has fought tirelessly for Seattle and Portland broadcast members and I am excited for him to bring that same enthusiasm and zeal to serving all members of both locals in this new role. I also want to thank San Francisco-Northern California Local executive director Sean Taylor for ably overseeing both locals in the interim. His dedication to working on behalf of all our members is deeply appreciated.”

Powell was hired at SAG-AFTRA in February 2021 as a broadcast business representative and was promoted that May to broadcast manager and labor counsel. In that role, he administered and enforced broadcast station contracts for the Seattle and Portland locals. He also served as first chair in multiple station collective bargaining negotiations, and represented unit interests in grievances and unfair labor practice charges before the state labor board. He also advised Seattle and Portland Local elected leaders on station updates, legislative updates and other local issues.

“I am delighted to welcome Davis to his new role as executive director of the Seattle Local,” said Seattle Local president Rik Deskin. “He has been a valuable and distinguished staff member and, as someone with experience with the unique needs of our local’s members, I know he will hit the ground running.”

“It’s great to see Davis promoted to the executive director position,” said Portland Local president Michelle Damis. “He has been a fierce advocate for members’ interests, and it’s good to know the local is in capable hands.”

