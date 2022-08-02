SAG-AFTRA & Netflix Reach Tentative Deal On New Contract

SAG-AFTRA and Netflix Studio have reached a tentative deal on terms for a successor contract to their pact known as the 2019 Netflix Agreement. The deal is subject to approval by the SAG-AFTRA National Board, which will meet August 8.

Details will not be released in advance of the board’s review, the union said today.

The tentative deal comes a month after the parties agreed to extend their negotiations, which were being held under a media blackout. The 2019 Netflix Agreement had been set to expire June 30 and was extended to July 31.

Three years ago, SAG-AFTRA leaders hailed the deal with Netflix as “historic,” as it was the guild’s first overall deal directly with the streaming giant. Before that, Netflix had deals with the guild on a production-by-production basis. Union officials said at the time that, with few exceptions, the terms followed the guild’s Codified Basic Agreement and Television Agreements.