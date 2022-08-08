SAG-AFTRA’s Board Overwhelmingly Approves New Netflix Contract, Which Now Goes To Members For Ratification

SAG-AFTRA’s national board has voted overwhelmingly to approve a new three-year contract with Netflix. The contract now goes to the guild’s membership for ratification.

SAG-AFTRA signed its first-ever overall deal directly with Netflix three years ago. Before that, the streaming giant dealt with the guild on a production-by-production basis. Guild officials said at the time that with few exceptions, the contract’s terms followed the guild’s Codified Basic Agreement and Television Agreements.

