SAG-AFTRA’s Board Overwhelmingly Approves New Netflix Contract, Which Now Goes To Members For Ratification

SAG-AFTRA’s national board has voted overwhelmingly to approve a new three-year contract with Netflix. The contract now goes to the guild’s membership for ratification.

SAG-AFTRA signed its first-ever overall deal directly with Netflix three years ago. Before that, the streaming giant dealt with the guild on a production-by-production basis. Guild officials said at the time that with few exceptions, the contract’s terms followed the guild’s Codified Basic Agreement and Television Agreements.

Deadline will update this story with the terms of the new contract when they become available.

