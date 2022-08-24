Saban Films Takes North America On Pierre Morel’s Emirati Action Hit ‘The Ambush’

EXCLUSIVE: Saban Films has acquired U.S. and Canadian rights to AGC International and Image Nation Abu Dhabi’s action picture The Ambush and set an October release for the Emirati production which marks its first non-English language acquisition.

The film, directed by French action maestro Pierre Morel (Taken), is the United Arab Emirates’ most ambitious and theatrically successful production to date. Released at home last November across 185 screens, it went on to become the highest-grossing Arabic-language film ever in the country.

Saban Films is planning a theatrical launch on October 28, ahead of an on-demand and digital release on November 1.

Based on a real-life event, the drama revolves around a daring mission to rescue three UAE soldiers after their armored vehicle is attacked by heavy enemy gunfire and they become trapped in a remote canyon.

The all-Emirati lead cast features Omar Bin Haider, Marwan Abdulla Saleh, Mohammed Ahmed, Mansoor Alfeeli and Khalifa Albahri.

Brandon Birtell (Furious 7) and Kurtis Birtell (Medal of Honour) wrote the screenplay in close consultation with the soldiers involved in the 2018 incident that inspired the plot.

The film is produced by Derek Dauchy (Roman J Israel, Esq., Victor Frankenstein) and Jennifer Roth (Black Swan). Stuart Ford and Jérôme Lateur serve as Executive Producers. The deal was negotiated by Bill Bromiley for Saban Films and Stuart Ford on behalf of AGC Studios.

“As more and more embrace international content, we’re thrilled to bring Pierre Morel’s incredible film to a wider audience,” said Saban Films president Bill Bromiley. “As Saban’s first foreign language film, The Ambush, a story about unwavering resilience, will continue to inspire audiences around the world.”

Other recent Saban Films acquisitions include Jason Momoa’s The Last Manhunt; American Murderer, Ana Lily Amirpour’s Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, and Dax Taylor’s action flick Best Man.