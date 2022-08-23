Oren Uziel Stepping In To Write Ryan Reynolds ‘Clue’ Movie At 20th Century Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Oren Uziel, the co-screenwriter of Paramount’s spring hit The Lost City, is giving 20th Century Studios’ Clue movie a big reworking.

The first draft of the Ryan Reynolds movie based on Hasbro’s popular whodunnit game was written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. James Bobin is attached to direct.

The first feature take of Clue in 1985 became a cult classic during the video era after its theatrical run stateside grossed just under $15 million. The Johnathan Lynn-directed pic featured an all-star cast of Tim Curry, Eileen Brennan, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, Martin Mull, Madeline Kahn and Lesley Ann Warren.

Cute piece of distribution with that first movie is that various prints within certain metro areas like Los Angeles and New York City played different endings with different murderers (just like the board game).

The Lost City is one of the few original, non-franchise movies to bring older moviegoers back to the cinema during the pandemic, grossing $105.3M domestic and $190.8 worldwide. Uziel’s writing credits also include The Cloverfield Paradox, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (which he also co-produced) and 22 Jump Street which grossed more than $331M worldwide.

Uziel’s two Black List scripts based on his original ideas were also made, Freaks of Nature and Shimmer Lake, the latter repping his directorial debut.

Uziel is repped by Curate and David Fox.