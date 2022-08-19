Ryan Gosling In Talks To Reteam With ‘Barbie’s Margot Robbie For New ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Film At Warner Bros.

Ryan Gosling is in talks to star opposite Margot Robbie in the new Ocean’s Eleven film, which four-time Emmy winner Jay Roach (Bombshell) will direct for Warner Bros., Deadline can confirm. The project follows Gosling and Robbie’s recent work together on Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film for the studio, which has the former playing Ken.

While we hear that the Ocean’s reboot penned by Carrie Solomon will be set in Europe in the 1960s, further details as to its plot have kept under wraps. The project has not yet been greenlighted—remaining in “active development,” as first reported in May—though we hear Warner Bros. is looking at launching production next spring.

Robbie and Tom Ackerly will produce for LuckyChap, alongside Roach and Michelle Graham for Everyman Pictures. Gary Ross, Olivia Milch and LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara will exec produce alongside Village Roadshow, which may also co-finance the pic.

Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh launched the Ocean’s heist franchise—based on the 1960 Rat Pack pic—with Ocean’s Eleven back in 2001. The film starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts grossed over $450M worldwide, with its success spurring additional titles including Ocean’s Twelve (2004), Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) and 2018’s female-centric Ocean’s 8.

Gosling is a two-time Oscar nominee most recently recognized by the Academy for his work on Damien Chazelle’s La La Land, who can currently be seen starring opposite Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in Joe and Anthony Russo’s Netflix tentpole, The Gray Man, which swiftly climbed the ladder to establish itself as one of the streamer’s most-watched movies in its first 28 days on the service. In addition to Barbie, he’ll next be seen starring in David Leitch’s Universal actioner, The Fall Guy, with Emily Blunt.

News of Gosling's Ocean's Eleven talks was first reported by Puck.