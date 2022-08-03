‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Shea Couleé Joins Marvel Studios’ ‘Ironheart’ Series

EXCLUSIVE: RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Shea Couleé is headed to the Marvel realm as sources tell Deadline she has landed a secret role in its upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart.

The series will star Dominique Thorne as Marvel character Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Anthony Ramos and Alden Ehrenreich is also on board. Chinaka Hodge was recently tapped as head writer on the series. Coulee’s role in unknown.

Reps for Marvel declined comment.

Couleé’s addition to the series follows her stints on the Emmy-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race. She won All Stars 5 and finished as a finalist on the special all-winners edition of All Stars 7 and her original season, Drag Race 9.

Couleé also has been featured in major publications worldwide, including multiple Vogue features and covers including Out, Entertainment Weekly, Gay Times and the international fashion magazine Metal.

On the podcast front, Couleé launched a podcast series, Wanna Be on Top?, which premiered at No. 1 on Apple Podcasts. It explores the world of America’s Next Top Model and is produced by the Forever Dog Podcast Network and Moguls of Media.

Couleé is repped by UTA, Dan Polyak, Adèllyn Polomski and attorney Matt Buser.