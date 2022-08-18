‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Helps Young LGBTQ People ‘To Be Courageous’ — Awardsline Screening Series

RuPaul’s Drag Race on VH1 is not just a show that both entertains and brings the house down with knee-slapping moments. It also serves as a beacon for young LGBTQ people who are fighting for their place in this world, says RuPaul.

“The show is just built to showcase our contestants’ stories and they come with the fight,” he told moderator/Drag Race judge Michelle Visage during Deadline’s Contenders TV series. “They come with the courage and the bravery. It’s inherent in their own story. In creating a landscape and an atmosphere where they can feel free enough to tell their stories, the world gets to hear how to navigate these treacherous waters. Young people get to hear our kids, our contestants’ stories and learn from them how to fight and how to continue to continue to be courageous.”

“We encourage the kids on our show and the kids who are watching out there to find your tribe,” RuPaul continued. “Because during those tough times, they are the ones who will carry you through and who will remind you of who you are, how fabulous you are and to not take it all too seriously.”

But RuPaul does get serious when it comes to politics by encouraging fans to make their voices heard at the polls. “We are in such a very strange time. All of the rights that we fought long and hard for could easily slip away. We’ve watched it with Roe v. Wade, so it’s important that our voices are heard not only on our show, but at the polls.”

RuPaul’s universe, which includes Drag Race, Drag Race All Stars, Drag Race Untucked and Drag Race Whatcha Packin’ with Michelle Visage, is up for 11 Emmys next month.

