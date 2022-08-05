Rosanna Arquette Joins Season 3 Of ABC’s ‘Big Sky’ As Recurring

Rosanna Arquette has joined the third season of ABC’s Big Sky in a key recurring role opposite Katheryn Winnick.

Arquette will play Virginia ‘Gigi’ Cessna, Jenny’s (Winnick) charismatic, fast-talking mother. She’s a world-class scam artist who used childhood Jenny in her grifts, much to present-day Jenny’s resentment. Gigi has an uncanny ability to charm her way into people’s lives and then disappear without a trace. When she returns to Helena to pull her latest con, Jenny catches onto her and mother-daughter must work through their difficult relationship.

In Season 3, titled ‘Deadly Trails’, private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Winnick), and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) maintain order in Helena, Montana with their unparalleled investigative skills. But when a local backcountry trip led by charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes (Reba McEntire) goes awry, the trio faces their most formidable mystery yet – in which no camper can be trusted and where danger lurks around every jagged rock and gnarled tree.

Big Sky is produced by Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television for ABC and is executive produced by C. J. Box, Gwyneth Horder-Payton, Paul McGuigan, Matthew Gross, Ross Fineman, David E. Kelley, and Elwood Reid. Kelly serves as the series creator.

Season 3 premieres September 21 on ABC.

Arquette most recently finished shooting a cameo in Peacock’s Jason Woliner project, executive produced by Seth Rogen. She also appeared in Jason Bateman’s Florida Man and will reprise her role of Cherie Jaffe in a multi-episode arc on Showtime’s The L Word. She’ll next be seen in the dramedy Not Born from writer-director Max Heller and in Noah Prizker’s upcoming as-yet-untitled comedy feature. Arquette is repped by Greene Talent, Ellen Meyer Management and Gang, Tyre, Ramer.