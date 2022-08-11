‘Rosaline’ Premiere Date, First Look: Kaitlyn Dever Leads 20th Century Studios’ ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Reimagining For Hulu

20th Century Studios has unveiled first-look photos for its Romeo & Juliet reimagining Rosaline, starring 2022 Emmy nominee Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick), at the same time announcing that the film will stream October 14 as a Hulu Original in the U.S., on Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.

The film directed by Karen Maine (Yes, God, Yes) is a romantic comedy told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Dever), who also happens to be Romeo’s recent love interest. Heartbroken when Romeo (Kyle Allen) meets Juliet (Isabela Merced) and begins to pursue her, Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy.

Sean Teale (Skins), Minnie Driver (Speechless) and Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale) also star in the pic, which 500 Days of Summer scribes Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber adapted from the novel When You Were Mine by Rebecca Serle. Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Dan Levin produced the film, with Dever, Neustadter, Weber and Emily Morris serving as executive producers.

View the first stills from Rosaline below.

Moris Puccio

