Roger E. Mosley Dies: ‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor And Film/TV Veteran Was 83

Roger E. Mosley, best known as the helicopter pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin in the CBS television series Magnum P.I., died early Sunday morning. No cause of death was given.

Mosley was on the original Magnum P.I. for its eight-year run, appearing in 158 episodes, then came back to the rebooted CBS series for a cameo as a different character.

Born in Los Angeles, he lived in the Watts neighborhood and attended Jordan High School

In addition to Magnum P.I., he appeared on the television shows Love Boat, Night Gallery, Sanford and Son, Kung Fu, Kojak, McCloud, The Rockford Files, The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams, Starsky and Hutch, You Take the Kids, Night Court, Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, Walker, Texas Ranger, Rude Awakening, Las Vegas, Fact Checkers Unit and many more.

Mosley’s film credits included several Blaxploitation films, including The Mack, Hit Man, Sweet Jesus, Preacherman, Darktown Strutters and The River Niger.

He was also in the films McQ (with John Wayne), The Greatest (as Sonny Liston), Semi-Tough, Heart Condition, and Pentathlon. and A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (with Martin Lawrence(

Survivors include three children.