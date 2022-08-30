Robert Halmi’s Great Point Studios Taps Former Warner Media Exec As CFO

Robert Halmi’s Great Point Studios, owner and operator of the new Lionsgate Studio Yonkers and other projects, has named former Warner Bros. Entertainment and New Line executive Wendy Rubin chief financial officer.

Rubin was most recently SVP at WarnerMedia, overseeing content creation and finance for all unscripted TV shows owned and produced by Warner Bros. She was responsible for overhead operations and productions of multiple divisions of WBTV Group and served as its primary interface with WB corporate finance. She prepared budgets and supervised production cost reporting.

Previously, Rubin served as CFO at NorthSouth Entertainment, producer of unscripted and factual programming for clients like HGTV, History Channel, TLC, Discovery+, TruTV, A&E and Food Network; CFO at Donovan and Green, co-creator of the American Girl brand; director of home entertainment at New Line Cinema; and VP of Program Finance at Children’s Television Workshop.

Rubin is an independent director of Basis Technologies, a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising.

Great Point is an investment fund specializing in film and television infrastructure. Along with Yonkers, it will soon open Lionsgate Newark. It’s a boom time for the development of studio space as the supply of sound stages struggles to keep up with the soaring number of productions looking for homes.

Rubin left Warner Media in in July. She started at Great Point earlier this month, reporting to Halmi.

“Wendy brings an amazing range of experience and skill to Great Point and she will be instrumental to our continued growth as both a film and TV investment resource and a major production operation,” he said.