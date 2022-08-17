You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

LeBron James Signs $97M, Two-Year Extension With Lakers; Deal Pushes Star’s NBA Earnings Past $500M

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Robert Alexander & Hardware Studio Sign With CAA

Robert Alexander CAA
Courtsey of Robert Alexander

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Alexander and his company Hardware Studio have signed with CAA for representation.

Alexander is an Emmy Award-winning director and producer who works in documentary and narrative, and leads a number of production teams at the executive level. He is the CEO of Hardware Studio, a full-service company that produces documentary, narrative, and premium photography content. He founded the company alongside Katy Murakami.

Alexander is the director of HBO’s The Shop, where he works alongside LeBron James and Maverick Carter. He also directed and produced A Man Named Scott, the Kid Cudi documentary for Amazon.

He also has numerous consulting-producer credits, including Jagged, Listening to Kenny G, and Don’t Try to Understand It: A Year in the Life of Earl “DMX” Simmons.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad