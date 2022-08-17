Robert Alexander & Hardware Studio Sign With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Alexander and his company Hardware Studio have signed with CAA for representation.

Alexander is an Emmy Award-winning director and producer who works in documentary and narrative, and leads a number of production teams at the executive level. He is the CEO of Hardware Studio, a full-service company that produces documentary, narrative, and premium photography content. He founded the company alongside Katy Murakami.

Alexander is the director of HBO’s The Shop, where he works alongside LeBron James and Maverick Carter. He also directed and produced A Man Named Scott, the Kid Cudi documentary for Amazon.

He also has numerous consulting-producer credits, including Jagged, Listening to Kenny G, and Don’t Try to Understand It: A Year in the Life of Earl “DMX” Simmons.