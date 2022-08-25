Roadside Attractions Inks Post-Theatrical Pay One Window With Hulu

Roadside Attractions following their release on the big screen can now be found on Hulu.

The distributor signed a multi-year output deal with the streamer for the post-theatrical Pay One window.

Hulu will get exclusive U.S. streaming rights to upcoming Roadside Attractions films as Call Jane, Oscar nominee Phyllis Nagy’s feature directorial debut starring Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver about an underground group of abortion activists in 1968 Chicago willing to break the law to support women’s health, and Gigi & Nate, starring Charlie Rowe, Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden, and Jim Belushi. That pic, inspired by true events, tells the story of Nate Gibson, a young disabled man who regains hope via his relationship with his service animal, a charming and curious capuchin monkey named Gigi.

Roadside co-presidents Eric d’Arbeloff and Howard Cohen said, “Our new relationship with Hulu is a win for everyone – but especially the talented producers whose films we acquire for distribution. It means we at Roadside can focus on maximizing our films in theaters with the confidence they will find a corresponding home on Hulu’s premium streaming platform, which delivers the industry’s highest caliber and most entertaining independent cinema.”

“Delivering great storytelling is a core objective shared by Hulu and Roadside Attractions,” said Hulu President Joe Earley. “We are fortunate that their highly anticipated new titles will be available to our viewers as a part of our industry-leading independent film slate.”

Along with Roadside’s Cohen and Angel An, the deal with Hulu was negotiated by Lionsgate’s Ryan Lowerre and Dillon Siler. Lionsgate owns a minority stake in Roadside and distributes Roadside’s films in US home entertainment; as part of that pact, the studio negotiates Roadside’s Pay One theatrical output deals.