‘Road House’: Joaquim De Almeida, Darren Barnet, Kevin Carroll & JD Pardo Join Prime Video Reimagining Starring Jake Gyllenhaal

EXCLUSIVE: Joaquim de Almeida (Fast X), Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever), Kevin Carroll (Showtime’s Let the Right One In) and JD Pardo (Mayans M.C.) have signed on for roles in Prime Video’s reimagining of the 1989 MGM film Road House, which has entered production in the Dominican Republic.

The actors join an ensemble led by Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, which also includes two-time UFC champion Conor McGregor, Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp and Bob Menery, as previously announced.

The original action-thriller, which Rowdy Herrington directed from Hilary Henkin’s script, centered on Dalton (Patrick Swayze), a tough bouncer hired to tame a dirty bar. The new take from director Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity) follows a former UFC fighter (Gyllenhaal) who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise.

Joel Silver (The Matrix, Die Hard) is producing the film penned by Anthony Bagarozzi (The Nice Guys) & Charles Mondry for his company, Silver Pictures. JJ Hook, Alison Winter, and Aaron Auch are executive producing the Amazon Original Movie, which will ultimately stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

De Almeida has in recent years been seen in such films as Land of Dreams, Fatima, Downsizing, The Hitman’s Bodyguard and Our Brand Is Crisis. Notable TV credits stateside include Apple TV+’s Now and Then, Netflix’s Warrior Nun, USA Network’s Queen of the South, TNT’s Wanted and Fox’s 24. Also coming up for the actor is Universal Pictures’ Fast X.

Barnet is best known for his starring role on Netflix’s hit series Never Have I Ever, which this month hit the #1 spot on Netflix’s streaming chart as it returned for its third season. He also recently starred opposite Nina Dobrev in Netflix’s Love Hard, and voices the lead roles in Netflix’s animated series Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, as well as its upcoming show Blue Eye Samurai.

Best known for his roles as John Murphy on HBO’s The Leftovers and Alton Williams on FX’s Snowfall, Carroll has also appeared on series such as Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, The Walking Dead, and Showtime’s adaptation of Let the Right One In. Notable film credits include Blindspotting, Being John Malkovich, Paid in Full and Chinonye Chukwu’s upcoming Till for United Artists Releasing. The actor has additionally appeared on and off Broadway in such plays as Angels in America, 45 Seconds from Broadway, Take Me Out and Bring in ‘da Noise, Bring in ‘da Funk.

Pardo is best known for his starring role as Ezekiel ‘EZ’ Reyes on FX’s Mayans M.C., which recently returned for its fourth season and has been renewed for a fifth. He can also currently be seen starring in Prime Video’s action-thriller series The Terminal List, alongside Chris Pratt. Other recent credits include the action-thriller The Contractor with Chris Pine, and Justin Lin’s F9: The Fast Saga for Universal.

De Almeida is represented by APA, Lasher Group and Felker Toczek Suddleson; Barnet by Paradigm, 111 Media and Felker Toczek Suddleson; Carroll by Innovative Artists and Susanna Griffith Talent; and Pardo by UTA, Echo Lake Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.