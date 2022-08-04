Nancy Travis & Tiera Skovbye Join Cast Of Hallmark Channel’s ‘Ride’; Beau Mirchoff & Tyler Jacob Moore Also Star

EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Travis (The Kominsky Method) and Tiera Skovbye (Riverdale) have joined the cast of Ride, Hallmark Channel’s new primetime series that is centered on a rodeo dynasty.

The series follows Missy (Skovbye), a former rodeo queen who is a McMurray by marriage and struggles to find her place in the family. Travis is Isabel McMurray, the tough-as-nails family matriarch fighting to keep her family legacy afloat following a tragedy.

Also joining the ensemble is Beau Mirchoff (Good Trouble) as Cash McMurray, the second-born son who will carry on his family’s legacy; Sarah Garcia (The Flash), who will play Valeria Galindo; and Jake Foy (Designated Survivor) who will depict Tuff McMurray, Isabel’s youngest son.

Tyler Jacob Moore (Shameless) will play Gus, a handsome stranger who comes into their lives.

Production on Ride begins today in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The series will premiere on Hallmark Channel in 2023.

“We are excited to welcome the talented cast of Ride to our family here at Hallmark Channel,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks. “We believe our viewers will be drawn to this exceptional, layered story that will make it a fan-favorite.”

Ride follows the lives of the McMurrays, part of a rodeo dynasty going back a generation, as they struggle to keep their beloved ranch afloat. After a tragic loss, each character embarks on an empowering journey of transformation and self- discovery while also uncovering a twisted web of secrets, threatening to tear the family and their small Colorado town apart at the seams. Emotions run high and clashes are common in the complicated McMurray clan, but they are a tight-knit group who don’t give up easily. And the three strong women of the family – widowed rodeo queen Missy, matriarch Isabel, and former teen run-away Valeria – resolve to stand strong against all challenges and save their land, come what may.

Ride is co-produced by Endeavor-backed Blink49 Studios and Seven24 Films, in partnership with Bell Media for CTV Drama Channel in Canada. Based on an original script by husband and wife writing team Rebecca Boss and Chris Masi, who along with Sherri Cooper-Landsman, are showrunners and executive producers.

John Morayniss, Carolyn Newman and Virginia Rankin are executive producing for Blink49 Studios; Greg Gugliotta and F.J. Denny executive produce for Nitelite Entertainment; Elana Barry and Josh Adler executive produce for Circle of Confusion; and Jordy Randall and Tom Cox executive produce for Seven24 Films. Paolo Barzman directs and executive produces.

Endeavor Content will handle the international distribution for the series.