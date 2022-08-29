‘Red Sonja’: Oliver Trevena Boards Millennium Media Comic Book Film

EXCLUSIVE: Oliver Trevena (Wire Room) is the latest addition to the cast of Millennium Media’s comic book film Red Sonja, which has entered production in Bulgaria. He joins an ensemble led by Matilda Lutz, which also includes the previously announced Wallis Day, Robert Sheehan, Michael Bisping, Martyn Ford, Eliza Matengu, Manal El-Feitury and Katrina Durden.

Inspired by the sword and sorcery comic books of the same name from Dynamite Entertainment, Red Sonja centers on the heroine of the same name originally created for Marvel Comics by Robert E. Howard and subsequently adapted by Roy Thomas. Though the character is described as a fearsome warrior boasting a high degree of skill with a sword, details as to the film adaptation’s plot have thus far been kept under wraps. Trevena will play Tr’aal, a gladiator-type warrior who joins Sonja (Lutz) in her fight against the evil emperor.

M.J. Bassett (Solomon Kane) is directing the film for Millennium, from a script by Joey Soloway (Transparent) and Tasha Huo (Netflix’s Tomb Raider). Its producers are Mark Canton (300, Power), Courtney Solomon (Cake, After), Luke Lieberman on behalf of Red Sonja LLC, Millennium Media’s Les Weldon, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger and Yariv Lerner, and Joe Gatta (Out of the Furnace, Conan the Barbarian). Avi Lerner, Trevor Short and Boaz Davidson are executive producing for Millennium Media, alongside Dorothy Canton, Millennium Media’s Tanner Mobley, Nick Barrucci on behalf of Dynamite Entertainment, Lati Grobman and Christa Campbell on behalf of Campbell Grobman Films, Eclectic Picture’s Heidi Jo Markel, and Soloway on behalf of Topple.

Trevena is a British actor who has previously appeared in films including the crime thriller Out of Death with Jaime King and Bruce Willis, the MMA drama Embattled with Stephen Dorff and the Nicolas Cage thriller, Grand Isle. He’ll next be seen starring opposite Willis in the thriller Wire Room, which Lionsgate Films will release in select theaters and on digital and VOD platforms on September 2nd. Other upcoming projects include Lionsgate’s The Plane with Gerard Butler and Millennium’s The Bricklayer, which has him starring opposite Aaron Eckhart and Nina Dobrev.

Trevena is repped by Innovative Artists and Luber Roklin Entertainment.