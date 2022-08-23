‘Red Sonja’: Matilda Lutz, Wallis Day & Robert Sheehan Set For Millennium Media’s Comic Book Film

Matilda Lutz (Revenge), Wallis Day (Sex/Life) and Robert Sheehan (The Umbrella Academy) have been tapped to lead the cast of Millennium Media’s upcoming comic book film Red Sonja, from director M.J. Bassett (Solomon Kane), which is now in production at the Bulgarian Nu Boyana Studio, with filming at the Greek Nu Boyana Studio to follow. Inspired by the sword and sorcery comic books of the same name by Dynamite Entertainment, Red Sonja is based on the heroine originally created for Marvel Comics by Robert E. Howard and subsequently adapted by Roy Thomas. While the character is described as a fearsome warrior boasting a high degree of skill with a sword, details as to the film adaptation’s plot have not been disclosed. Hannah John Kamen had previously been set for the film’s lead role of Red Sonja, though she’s stepped aside due to scheduling conflicts, with Lutz now set to play the titular character. Day will portray her wicked half-sister Annisia, with Sheehan as Draygan.

Joey Soloway (Transparent) and Tasha Huo (Netflix’s Tomb Raider) scripted the film, which will also star Michael Bisping (xXx: Return of Xander Cage), Martyn Ford (F9: The Fast Saga), Eliza Matengu (Thor: Love and Thunder), Manal El-Feitury (Code Red) and Katrina Durden (Doctor Strange). Pic’s producers are Mark Canton (300, Power), Courtney Solomon (Cake, After), Luke Lieberman on behalf of Red Sonja LLC, Millennium Media’s Les Weldon, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger and Yariv Lerner, and Joe Gatta (Out of the Furnace, Conan the Barbarian). Avi Lerner, Trevor Short and Boaz Davidson are exec producing for Millennium Media, alongside Dorothy Canton, Millennium Media’s Tanner Mobley, Nick Barrucci on behalf of Dynamite Entertainment, Lati Grobman and Christa Campbell on behalf of Campbell Grobman Films, Eclectic Picture’s Heidi Jo Markel, and Soloway on behalf of Topple.

“I’ve wanted to make a Red Sonja movie since I was a teenager – she has been a powerful presence for me and a character that I have always wanted to bring to the screen with my own voice and vision,” said Bassett. “When I met Matilda Lutz, I knew she had all the magic I was looking for and could see the complexity and depth she would bring to Sonja.”

“This has been a long journey from script to screen and we are excited to go into production after assembling the best creative team, an amazing band of up and coming talent and a fun and fantastical world fueled by the Red Sonja IP,” said Millennium Media’s President, Greenstein. “M.J. is an amazing filmmaker with fantastic vision and Matilda was absolutely brilliant in Revenge that we knew she was right for this role the moment we saw her – making them the perfect duo for Red Sonja.”