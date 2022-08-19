Cinematographers Guild’s Rebecca Rhine Joining DGA As Western Executive Director In October

Rebecca Rhine is moving from the Cinematographers Guild to the Directors Guild. She’ll be the DGA’s new Western Executive Director starting in October.

Rhine, who has been the Cinematographers Guild’s national executive director since 2015, announced in May that she will be leaving that post when her contract expires in September.

“I am so pleased that Rebecca will now be a part of the DGA’s senior executive team,” said DGA National Executive Director Russell Hollander. “With an incredible breadth of labor experience, and an extensive understanding of our industry, Rebecca will be an exceptional asset to the DGA and its membership. She is a skilled organizer and negotiator, and with three decades working for labor unions, she has demonstrated her substantial ability to take on difficult battles and achieve remarkable success. We look forward to putting her skills to work on behalf of directors and their teams.”

Said Rhine: “It is an honor to have the opportunity to advocate for the rights of DGA members and bring my experience and passion representing entertainment industry workers to the Directors Guild of America. I have such tremendous respect for the creativity and dedication of Directors and the directorial team.”

At the DGA, she will have oversight of the Guild’s Western Region and national responsibility for the Contracts Department, Safety and Agency Relations and will work closely with the Government Affairs department on state and local issues.

She served as a director of the Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plan and as a member of the L.A. County Labor Federation’s Executive Board. Prior to her tenure at the Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600, she served as Executive Director of the Municipal Executives Association, representing managers in the city and county of San Francisco.

Other positions she’s held during her career include Northern Area Director of SEIU Local 1000, Assistant National Executive Director of AFTRA for Public Policy and Strategic Planning, Executive Director of AFT University Council and Executive Director of the AFTRA/SAG Local in San Francisco.