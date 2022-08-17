‘Ramy’: Hulu Sets Season 3 Premiere Date

The long-awaited Season 3 premiere of Hulu‘s Ramy has been set for September 30.

Ramy Youssef returns for 10 episodes of the acclaimed series which follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Youssef) and his family as they navigate spirituality in their politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood.

Ramy continues to bring a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists.

In Season 3, his family is forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns — and in some cases, lies — while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to him and his uncle’s diamond business.

The series also stars Laith Nakli, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer, and Steve Way.

Ramy is written, directed, executive-produced, and created by star Youssef. Other executive producers include Adel Kamal, A24, Christopher Storer, Tyson Bidner, Amir Sulaiman, Jerrod Carmichael, co-creators Ari Katcher, and Ryan Welch as well as Kate Thulin. The series is produced by A24.