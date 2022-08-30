‘Sour Milk’ Producer Rabia Sultana Launches Production Company Sultana Film, Unveils Projects In Development

EXCLUSIVE: British producer Rabia Sultana (Sour Milk) has announced the launch of her production company, Sultana Film, unveiling details on two projects that she has in development.

Sultana Film’s mission is to celebrate and bring light to a multicultural catalog of films showcasing various cultures and people. The first film in development at the company, titled Numbed, is a drama based on the life of director Zulaika Velazquez. A three-time Tony nominee in Excellence in Theatre, Valezquez’s previous work includes Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues.

The second project in the works at Sultana Film is a darkly comedic fantasy pic titled Blink. Set in a world where everyone has an odd affliction that goes away when they get a terminal illness, it follows a young woman who can’t blink as she joins forces with an ALS patient. Blink‘s script by Kyle Lavore and Amy Fruchtman made Coverfly’s The Red List and Cinequest’s Top 50 Screenplay selection, with the project most recently being awarded a $30,000 grant from The Jerome Foundation. Lavore will direct the film, which is set to go into production early next year.

“I am so proud to be launching Sultana Film. This has been a dream of mine for many years and I believe now is the right time,” said Sultana. “I firmly believe the world needs a multicultural catalog of film; it is crucial to a society’s health, as each culture has its special ingredient of wisdom.”

Splitting her time between New York City and Los Angeles, Sultana is a member of both BAFTA and the Producers Guild of America. She most recently produced the feature drama Sour Milk, starring Sierra McCormick, Jason Butler Harner, Ryan Simpkins and Emily Robinson, and also just wrapped production on The Disruptors, a comedy starring College Humor’s Grant O’Brien, Ally Beardsley, Marc Evan Jason, Alexandra Grey, Cathy Curtin and Gregory Alan Williams.

Other notable film credits include Angelfish (TIFF Next Wave), Extra Innings (Winner, Best Feature, Manhattan Film Festival) and Interference (NBCUniversal Short Film Festival). Sultana’s television credits include AMC’s Bottomless Brunch at Colman’s and HBO Max’s Chillin Island.

Sultana was this year awarded a $50,000 grant from Google and the PGA to produce her short film Haider, Texas, which screened at the 2022 Produced By Conference, where she was also a guest speaker. She was also a part of the inaugural PGA Create Fellowship, which fosters the careers of minority film producers — receiving mentorship there from producer Sarah Green (The Tree of Life, Loving).