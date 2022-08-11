Quinta Brunson Strikes Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Quinta Brunson, creator and star of breakout comedy series Abbott Elementary, is staying in business with Warner Bros. Television.

Brunson has signed an overall deal with the studio behind the ABC series – her first overall deal.

It comes after Brunson was nominated for three Emmys – Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress, and Writing – as Abbott Elementary became the only network show to land a nomination in the Outstanding Comedy or Drama Series categories and picked up a total of seven nominations.

The school comedy also scored a rare full-season 22 episode order for its second season.

The exclusive, multiyear deal makes Warner Bros. TV’s Brunson’s studio home for any new television projects.

She will continue to exec produce, write and star in the show, which is produced in association with 20th Television. It returns on September 21.

Brunson has worked with Warner Bris. TV since 2018, having been case in The CW pilot The End of the World as We Know It, from Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, and she recurred on The CW’s iZombie.

Brunson said, “I’m excited to expand my long-running creative partnership with Warner Bros. With Abbott as our anchor, I look forward to what we’ll create next.”

Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Channing Dungey added, “Quinta Brunson is a tour de force and a powerhouse talent, and we are beyond thrilled to be continuing our partnership with her through this new overall deal. What Quinta and her Abbott Elementary team have achieved in the first season is just extraordinary. We cannot wait for season two, and to explore many future projects with her in the coming years. I’m so grateful that Quinta is part of our WBTV family, and I look forward to many more years of successful collaboration.”

Brunson is represented by Authentic Talent & Literary Management, CAA and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang.