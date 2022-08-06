‘Queen Sugar’ Gets Premiere Date For Seventh & Final Season On OWN

OWN has set the premiere date for the seventh and final season of Queen Sugar. The series created and executive produced by Ava DuVernay will return on Tuesday, September 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

DuVernay will return to direct the series finale, wrapping up seven seasons of the all-women directorial team that she envisioned when directing the pilot. As previously reported, directors attached to Season 7 include Kat Candler, Stacey Muhammad, showrunner Shaz Bennett, Patricia Cardoso, Aurora Guerrero, and DeMane Davis.

For seven seasons and 88 episodes, the contemporary drama has been directed by women filmmakers, an initiative set forth by DuVernay at the outset of production in 2016. With nearly three dozen filmmakers making their directorial debut on Queen Sugar, the series marked a shift in industry hiring standards for women and people of color behind the camera.

Ahead of the Season 6 premiere of Queen Sugar in 2021, DuVernay expressed how satisfying it was to have the show still going strong.

“It’s a radical act that it lasted this long, and it’s a testament to every single pair of hands that touched it and I am so proud of that,” she told Deadline at the time.

Queen Sugar is produced for OWN by DuVernay’s ARRAY Filmworks and Harpo Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. Executive producers are Ava DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, Paul Garnes, and Shaz Bennett. The series is based on the book by Natalie Baszile. All previous seasons of the series are currently available to stream on Hulu.