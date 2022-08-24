‘Purple Hearts’ Producer Alloy Entertainment Unveils Film Development Slate; Includes Adaptations Of Books ‘Getting Rid Of Matthew’, ‘Pyrates’, ‘Kisses & Croissants’ And ‘99 Days’

EXCLUSIVE: Hot off the success of its record-breaking Netflix film Purple Hearts, Alloy Entertainment has unveiled four new features in development, three of which are based on books that the company has developed in-house.

The first film, Getting Rid of Matthew, based on the bestselling novel by Jane Fallon, follows Helen, who finally gets her wish after years of begging her lover Matthew to leave his wife. And immediately comes to regret it. Hernán Jiménez (Love Hard, Elsewhere) will direct from his own script.

The second feature, to be written and directed by Chris Hazzard & Michael Fontana (Undercover, Adulting), is an adaptation of Chris Archer’s book series Pyrates, which watches as a group of kids searches for Captain Kidd’s lost treasure in contemporary Manhattan.

Third on the docket is Kisses & Croissants, which writer-producer Elspeth Keller (Catching Babies) will adapt from the same-name Alloy novel by Anne-Sophie Jouhanneau. That title follows 16-year-old American Mia, who joins an elite summer ballet program in Paris and has six weeks to achieve her dreams: to snag an audition with one of the world’s best ballet companies.

In 99 Days, based on Alloy’s New York Times bestselling novel from author Katie Cotugno, a teenage girl returns home for her last summer before college, after being shamed out of town for hooking up with her boyfriend’s brother. Shannon Bradley-Colleary and Martha Stephens (To the Stars) are scripting the film adaptation, with Stephens to serve as director.

Alloy’s romance Purple Hearts, starring Sofia Carson and Nicolas Galitzine, just became the seventh most-watched movie in Netflix history. The film from director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum follows struggling singer-songwriter Cassie (Carson) and troubled Marine Luke (Galitzine) as they agree to marry solely for military benefits, in spite of their many differences. But when tragedy strikes, the line between real and pretend begins to blur.

The pic launched on the streamer July 29 in the No. 1 position, knocking the Russo Brothers’ tentpole The Gray Man off the top perch and setting other Netflix records along the way including being watched more than 102.59 million hours for the biggest week of the year for a Netflix film, with its second-week growth of 112.7% marking the biggest jump ever at Netflix.

A book packaging and TV production unit of Warner Bros Television Studios, Alloy’s film business is overseen by president Leslie Morgenstein and Head of Film Elysa Koplovitz Dutton. The company currently has two films in production: the Adam Sandler-starrer You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! with Netflix, and Sony/Screen Gems’ genre picture Horrorscope. On the television side, Alloy just launched Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on HBO Max. The company also has You, starring Penn Badgley, at Netflix, and Gossip Girl at HBO Max.

Jiménez is repped by UTA, Writ Large and Yorn, Levine, Barnes; Hazzard and Fontana by CAA and Anonymous Content; Keller by Gersh and Gang, Tyre, Ramer; Bradley-Colleary by Gersh and Granderson Des Rochers; and Stephens by UTA, Cinetic Media and Granderson Des Rochers.