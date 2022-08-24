Producers Guild Officially Elects Stephanie Allain And Donald De Line As Presidents

The Producers Guild said Tuesday that it has elected Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line its new presidents, after the pair ran unopposed to replace outgoing toppers Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, who had served in the role since 2018.

The vote was held during the PGA’s annual membership meeting.

“As proud members of the PGA for over 20 years, it’s a great privilege to serve as presidents. Gail and Lucy’s excellent leadership has grown and strengthened the guild, and we will build on their progress,” Allain and De Line said. “Along with Susan Sprung and her team, we will continue to educate the industry on the role of the producer, support producers’ efforts for fair and commensurate compensation and benefits, welcome and encourage a more diverse membership, and endeavor to attain broader healthcare coverage while educating members on the current benefits and opportunities available to them.”

Allain, a writer-producer and former Columbia Pictures exec who famously supervised John Singleton’s Boyz N the Hood, becomes the first woman of color to serve as PGA president. She also was the first Black woman to produce the Oscars, in 2020, and has producing credits that include Hustle & Flow and Dear White People (the latter both for the movie and the TV series). She was director of the Los Angeles Film Festival from 2011-2016 and served on the boards of Women in Film and Film Independent. She currently sits on the boards of Cast & Crew and American Cinematheque.

De Line, a former president of Touchstone Pictures (where his first movie as an exec was Pretty Woman) and Paramount, most recently produced Amazon Studios’ Don’t Make Me Go and Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One at Warner Bros, along with Season 1 of Epix’s series Billy the Kid. Previous credits include The Italian Job, Body of Lies, Pain & Gain, I Love You Man and Fox’s series Wayward Pines.

He currently serves on the Producers Branch Executive Committee at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and on the executive board of UCLA’s School of Theater, Film & Television.

“Stephanie and Donald are legendary industry leaders, respected former studio executives, and bold, talented producers,” Berman and Fisher said. “They’re responsible for driving the industry forward, expanding the scope of projects that get made, advocating for diversity, and discovering new talent. As longtime PGA leaders, they’ve dedicated themselves to protecting the rights of producers and advancing the mission of the guild. We are very excited to see how their gifted vision and direction will now lead the Producers Guild forward.”