‘Prey’ Lands No. 1 Premiere On Hulu To Date Across Film & TV

20th Century Studios said Tuesday that its Predator spinoff Prey has notched the No. 1 premiere on Hulu to date across all of the streamer’s films and television series. The film also registered as the most-watched premiere on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star Banner in all other territories, based on hours watched in the first three days of its release. Specific stats as to its viewership have not been disclosed.

Released on Hulu, Star+ and Disney+ on August 5, Prey is set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago and tells the story of the fierce and highly skilled warrior, Naru (Legion‘s Amber Midthunder). The young woman has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

The latest entry in the Predator franchise also stars newcomer Dakota Beavers, as well as Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, Julian Black Antelope and Dane DiLiegro. Dan Trachtenberg (The Boys, 10 Cloverfield Lane) directed the action-thriller from a script by Patrick Aison (Jack Ryan). John Davis (The Predator), Jhane Myers (Monsters of God) and Marty Ewing (It Chapter Two) produced, with Lawrence Gordon, Ben Rosenblatt, James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas and Marc Toberoff serving as executive producers.