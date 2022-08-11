‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Scores Early Season 3 Renewal At Starz

Starz has renewed Power Book III: Raising Kanan for a third season ahead of the show’s sophomore return on August 14. Production on Season 3 will begin this summer in New York.

The third installment of the hit Power Universe Raising Kanan tells the origin story of the ultimate franchise baddy, the titular Kanan Stark (MeKai Curtis). The series shares insight into Kanan’s journey into the criminal world through his mother Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas (Patina Miller) who runs the family’s drug empire.

Kanan was first portrayed by Power Universe co-creator Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in the original series.

“Our passionate and loyal fans have been eagerly awaiting the season two return of Raising Kanan to see the continued transformation of a young and naïve teenage Kanan Stark into the ruthless, no-nonsense character they know and love,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, Starz. “And we’re thrilled to be doubling down on a third season with this incredible cast led by Patina and MeKai.”

The Season 2 cast also includes Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays Joey Bada$$, Hailey Kilgore, Shanley Caswell, and Antonio Ortiz.

Sascha Penn will return as showrunner and executive producer for Season 3. Chris Selak, Kevin Fox, Santa Sierra, and Natasha Gray also serve as executive producers.

The Power Universe series is executive produced by creator and showrunner of the original Power, Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Lionsgate Television produces the series for Starz.