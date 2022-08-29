‘Poker Face’: Clea DuVall, Shane Paul McGhie, Angel Desai Among 5 Cast In Rian Johnson’s Peacock Series

EXCLUSIVE: Clea DuVall (The First Lady), Shane Paul McGhie (American Skin), Angel Desai (NCIS: New Orleans), newcomer Jasmine Aiyana Garvin and Leslie Silva (Women of the Movement) have joined the cast of Peacock’s Poker Face, a mystery drama series starring Natasha Lyonne, from Rian Johnson, his T-Street banner and MRC Television.

Details of their roles, as well as plot details of the 10-episode anthology-like series are being kept under wraps.

In addition to Lyonne, the five join previously announced cast Adrien Brody, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Charles Melton, Chloë Sevigny, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Lil Rel Howery, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Ron Perlman, S. Epatha Merkerson, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson and Tim Meadows.

This marks the first TV series for Knives Out and Star Wars filmmaker Johnson who is the creator, writer and director of Poker Face and will also executive produce alongside T-Street partner Ram Bergman and the company’s television president Nena Rodrigue. Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman (Prodigal Son, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) serve as showrunners and executive producers. Lyonne also will serve as an executive producer via her Animal Pictures. The company’s Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens will co-executive produce.

DuVall is the co-creator and writer of the upcoming series, High School, based off the best-selling memoir from twin music duo, Tegan and Sara, and she most recently appeared in Showtime’s anthology drama, The First Lady. DuVall is repped by UTA and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

Desai, whose recent credits include recurring roles in NCIS: New Orleans and Jessica Jones, is repped by Stewart Talent and Seven Summits.

McGhie’s credits include Charlie Day’s El Tonto, Nate Parker’s American Skin and he’s currently filming Creepers for Lionsgate. McGhie is repped by Innovative Artists.

Silva can most recently be seen starring in the ABC limited series Women of the Movement, opposite Adrienne Warren. Next up she will be seen in the Hulu series Mike. Silver is repped by Artists & Representatives and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Garvin was chosen for the 2021 Warner Bros. Television “Actors in Training” casting initiative. She is a recent graduate of the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts. Garvin is repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management.