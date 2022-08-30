Podcast Studio Cadence13 Hires Patton Valentine To Bolster TV & Film Adaptations

EXCLUSIVE: Cadence13, the podcast studio behind series such as Once Upon A Time… In The Valley, is looking to get into the TV and film adaptations game.

The Audacy-owned company has hired TV veteran Patton Valentine to oversee this push of adaptating its audio IP for the small and big screen.

It comes as podcasts continue to a gold mine of IP for TV and film following the success of shows such as Starz’ Gaslit and Amazon’s Homecoming.

Valentine has been tasked with setting up TV and film projects based on its podcasts from both its C13Originals documentary studio and its podcast movie studio C13Features.

Deadline understands that a number of projects are already in the works. Shows that are being eyed for adaptation include cult series The Sunshine Place, which comes from Robert Downey Jr., true-crime series Gone South, psychological thriller Ghostwriter, which starred Kate Mara and Adam Scott as well as its franchises such as Gangster Capitalism, which has covered topics such as the NRA and Jerry Falwell Jr., horror series Treat, which starred Kiernan Shipka, and Wizard of Oz heist story No Place Like Home.

In 2020, when Cadence 13 launched its C13 Features division, which focused on feature-length stories, it partnered with Endeavor Content.

The number of audio companies looking to grow their TV and film output is increasing; earlier this month, Deadline revealed that Amazon-owned Audible had hired Jackie Levine to oversee its audio-to-screen pipeline, and the likes of Spotify, with its deal with Chernin Entertainment, and Wondery, with its deal with Apple TV+, have also been aggressive in this space.

Valentine joins Cadence13 from Ley Line Entertainment, where he served as Head of Television, launching the Everything Everywhere All At Once producer’s television business. He has also worked at Davis Entertainment and Lionsgate Television and was a part of the executive team that launched the Epix network.

“One of our early strategic goals at Cadence13, beyond building a highly successful podcast network with a wide range of content, was to create a best in class, in-house studio focused on original storytelling at its best,” said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer and Founding Partner, Cadence13. “Now that we’ve built these two flourishing original studios, and created a number of hits where the studio and franchise brands are resonating as much as the stories, we’re excited to welcome Patton into the C13 family and accelerate the expansion of these compelling stories to the screen.”

“Cadence13 has consistently separated itself as a premium, industry leader in this new golden era of audio-driven storytelling with innovative content that cuts through the clutter and into the cultural mainstream,” added Valentine. “I am thrilled to join this exceptional team and bring its treasure trove of original stories and extraordinary characters to the brightest talent in film and television.”