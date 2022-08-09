Peter Chernin’s The North Road Company Hires JPMorgan Chase’s Darian Singer As CFO

Peter Chernin has found his new CFO.

Chernin’s The North Road Company, which was formed after he paid around $200M for the U.S. assets of Red Arrow Studios, has hired former JPMorgan Chase Darian Singer in the role.

He will lead the integration of North Road assets and oversee the development of North Road infrastructure as it looks to grow further. He reports to Chernin, who is Chairman and CEO of North Road.

Singer was most recently Managing Director within JPMorgan Chase’s Entertainment Industries Group, which he joined in 2011. He was previously with Union Bank and Dresdner Kleinwort.

The North Road Company consists of those Red Arrow assets, which includes Love Is Blind producer Kinetic Content and The Circus producer Left/Right, as well as Chernin Entertainment and Connor Schell’s non-scripted business Words + Pictures.

Chernin told Deadline recently that he believes there is a “big opportunity to build a meaningful company”.

“Darian brings the right combination of skills and experience to North Road as we integrate and scale our business. I am very pleased to have him on board,” Chernin said.

Singer added, “It’s incredibly exciting to join North Road at such a promising and pivotal juncture. I greatly look forward to leveraging North Road’s centralized resources to empower each company within its portfolio, while also creating an infrastructure that allows and encourages the banner to scale even further.”