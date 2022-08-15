Patrick Herold Moves To UTA After Nearly 20 Years As Head Of Theater At ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Herold, who served as Partner and Head of Theater at ICM Partners for nearly two decades, has moved to UTA as an agent in the Theatre division. He will be based in New York and report to Partner & Head of Theatre, Mark Subias. Herold is the latest ICM agent to leave following the agency’s acquisition by CAA.

Herold brings with him a stellar roster of long-term clients including the estates of Arthur Miller, Eugene O’Neill and Sam Shepard; writers Lisa Kron and Doug Wright; composers Cyndi Lauper and Stephen Trask; and directors Christopher Ashley, Michael Greif and Julie Taymor.

Additionally, his clients, all of whom are expected to join him at UTA, include the estates of Horton Foote, Moss Hart and Wendy Wasserstein; theater luminaries Athol Fugard and John Guare; playwrights Richard Nelson and Paul Rudnick; composers and lyricists Rosanne Cash, Scott Frankel and Michael Korie; directors Walter Bobbie, Yael Farber, Tina Landau and Michael Wilson; as well as top designers including more than a dozen Tony winners.

“Patrick is widely beloved and respected in the theatrical community, bringing a deep expertise of the industry, broad relationships and intellectual prowess that will be a tremendous benefit to our department, and to UTA as a whole,” Subias said. “I’m thrilled that he’s joining us. We all are.”

Previously, Herold was the owner of Helen Merrill Ltd., a literary agency representing writers, directors, choreographers, composers and designers for the performing arts, television, film and live entertainment. Herold also served as Associate General Manager of Lincoln Center Theater and as the Director of Development for New York Theatre Workshop. He is a former trustee of Dramatists Play Service, and he is a frequent guest lecturer at New York University, Columbia University and Yale University.