Paramount Locks Up UEFA Soccer Through 2030 In U.S. With 6-Year, $1.5B Extension

Paramount Global has renewed its U.S. rights deal for UEFA soccer, agreeing to pay $1.5 billion for a six-year extension through 2030.

When it was known as ViacomCBS, the company emerged as the surprise winner of a previous auction for UEFA rights, securing a deal through 2024. The matches proved a popular draw on CBS All Access, which was expanded and rebranded as Paramount+ in 2021. Select games have also aired on Paramount networks, including CBS and CBS Sports Network.

The new deal, which runs through 2030 and also includes Europa League and the Europa Conference League, is a significant step up, the latest sports rights deal to spike due to surging demand. According to a person familiar with the terms, its annual value rises to $250 million from the current level of $100 million. Amazon was among the other companies reportedly pursuing UEFA.

“UEFA has been a key driver for Paramount+ since our launch and we are thrilled to extend this successful partnership showcasing even more world-class soccer through the 2029-30 season, building on the incredible momentum we have created the past two years,” CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus said. “UEFA is a perfect example of our differentiated strategy presenting marquee properties to drive and strengthen both our streaming and traditional linear businesses. This multiplatform approach allows us to leverage the power of Paramount Global to reach the broadest possible audience and elevate and grow the reach of UEFA in the United States. We look forward to continuing to provide soccer fans CBS Sports’ best-in class coverage that our viewers expect.”