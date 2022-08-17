Paramount+ To Livestream Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, Adds Travis Barker, Shane Hawkins

Paramount+ will livestream the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, honoring the late Foo Fighters drummer.

Directed by Joel Gallen and produced by Emer Patten for EP-PIC Films & Creative, the concert will be captured live September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London. The full show will be available to stream live and on demand across Paramount’s streaming and digital platforms.

Paramount also announced Wednesday several additional performers and guests who will appear during the event including Travis Barker, Nandi Bushell, Martin Chambers, Chris Chaney, Chevy Metal, Stewart Copeland, Josh Freese, Liam Gallagher, James Gang, Violet Grohl, Omar Hakim, Justin Hawkins, Shane Hawkins, Joshua Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Alain Johannes, Brian Johnson, John Paul Jones, KESHA, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Luke Spiller, Supergrass, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Lars Ulrich, Wolfgang Van Halen with a special appearance by Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.

“Music is a powerful connector, and we are honored to commemorate Taylor Hawkins’ enduring legacy by bringing together Paramount’s portfolio of brands and assets to build even deeper connections with his global fan base,” said Bob Bakish, President and CEO, Paramount. “From our broad mix of platforms to the universal strength of our brands, Paramount is uniquely positioned to maximize the reach and impact of content worldwide, and we look forward to sharing this meaningful music experience with audiences across every touchpoint.”

Live coverage across Paramount+ (domestically), Pluto TV (internationally) and MTV Brand YouTube Channels (globally) begins Saturday, September 3 (11:30 AM EDT / 4:30 PM BST). On-demand access globally via Paramount+ on Saturday, September 3rd and on Pluto TV and MTV TV VOD starting the week of September 5th. Special editions of the concert will air in prime time across Paramount’s broadcast and cable channels globally:

CBS Television Network will broadcast highlights from the tribute concert on Saturday, September 3rd (10:00-11:00 PM EDT). MTV will also air the one-hour special across its channels worldwide starting in Latin America on Saturday, September 3 and other international territories on Sunday, September 4, followed by an extended two-hour compilation that will air globally in September.

“Taylor was not only an incredible drummer and musician but truly one of the most passionate super fans of music the world has seen. His infectious energy and unique talent will continue to live on through his vast body of work,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. “Together with the Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family, we look forward to leveraging Paramount’s global scale to mirror Taylor’s worldwide impact through this special tribute concert for audiences everywhere.”

The concert ticket and merchandise sales will benefit charities chosen by the Hawkins family, Music Support and MusiCares.