Paramount Launching Music Showcase For ‘Underrepresented’ NY Area Communities

The first Paramount Music Showcase, designed to spotlight emerging music artists from “underrepresented communities” within 30 miles of New York City, is set for a fall rollout.

Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios are producing the event, which will be curated by the Paramount Music, Creative and Production teams in partnership with Paramount’s Office of Global Inclusion,

Three artists will win the opportunity to perform for what are described as “various influential figures in the music and media business.”

Once the three finalists are selected, they will each be assigned a mentor who will help develop their act for the showcase over the course of four weeks. Mentors will meet weekly with their artist to offer coaching and advice on songwriting, production, and developing their live acts for the showcase.

Submissions for participants are now open HERE.

“We are thrilled to provide a platform and opportunity to amplify fresh, diverse voices that resonate with our global audience”, said Bruce Gillmer, president of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and chief content officer, Music, Paramount+. “Fostering and helping to develop the next generation of talent and creators has always been embedded into the Paramount culture.”

“Paramount has long had an intentional focus on finding and developing talent across all genres and platforms, and our many initiatives in writing, directing and performing have introduced a wealth of diverse talent to people around the world,” said Marva Smalls, EVP, global head of inclusion, Paramount & EVP, public affairs, kids & family entertainment brands, Paramount Media Networks. “We are thrilled that Music Showcase, our latest initiative, is helping to discover the next generation of underrepresented musicians and provide them with a unique opportunity to share their talent with our global audience.”