Paramount+ Sets Australian Crime Thriller ‘North Shore’ From ‘Cold Feet’ Creator

Paramount+ is launching its latest crime thriller down under.

The streaming service has set a series from Mike Bullen, creator of hit British comedy drama Cold Feet, as its latest Australian original.

North Shore is a six-part series set on and around Sydney Harbour. It follows the clash of cultures when British and Australian detectives team to solve a complex murder mystery, and uncover a conspiracy with international political consequences.

The series is produced by Beach Road Pictures, the production company set up by former Playmaker bosses David Maher and David Taylor. It is directed by Gregor Jordan (Two Hands) with writing from Marcia Gardner (The Doctor Blake Mysteries).

It is financed in part by Screen Australia, which unveiled its latest funding round of A$12 million to go to four feature films, three TV dramas and two kids series including feature film Addition from Made Up Stories, run by Big Little Lies exec producer Bruna Papandrea.

In addition to support from Screen NSW, ITV Studios will handle international distribution.

Paramount+ launched in Australia in March 2021 and has original series including divorce comedy Spreadsheet and Tim Roth-fronted nightclub drama Last King of the Cross.

Screen Australia’s Head of Content Grainne Brunsdon said, “We know there is an appetite for fun, joyful drama content in the international market right now and we’re pleased to announce a number of distinct Australian dramedies and romantic comedies that will engage global audiences as part of this mix. We are also proud to support Australian creatives expanding their skillset.”